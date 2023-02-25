Double tragedy as Herbst family loses son, days before Paul’s funeral

Nosipho Gumede

Three days before his father’s funeral, the son of Medi Response director and spokesperson Paul Herbst, was killed in a motorbike accident on Saturday morning.

The tragic death of 28 year-old Sevaughn, came days after Herbst’s death on Tuesday.

Herbst’s wife, Linda Herbst, confirmed the news on a Facebook post, saying she was numb and in disbelief.

“My beloved son Sevaughn passed away this morning in a tragic motorbike accident. We have gone from being a family of four to two in a matter of four days.

I am numb, in disbelief. We have not even buried Paul yet.

“Go easy my baby, you have so much love waiting for you as you cross over. I adore you endlessly, Mommy,” she wrote.

Paul Herbst

Paul Herbst was part of the Medi Response team that had travelled to Turkey and Syria to lend a hand in the search and rescue efforts following an earthquake earlier this month.

He and his team had just returned from Turkey last Sunday.

Herbst’s funeral is due to take place at the Grace Family church in Ballito, on Tuesday 28 February.