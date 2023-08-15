Double tragedy as man kills partner, then turns gun on himself

By Khethukuthula Xulu

A Durban woman was shot dead by her partner at her workplace who then turned the gun on himself and also died.

Marshall Security said they received numerous reports around 5.30 pm on Sunday night from a business premises located on Stiebel Place in the Blue Lagoon area.

Tyron Powell of Marshall Security said reports from the scene indicated that there was an ongoing shooting incident at the scene.

He said multiple armed response officers, along with members of Marshall Security’s Special Operations Team and Netcare911 Paramedics, were dispatched.

“According to preliminary reports, a tragic turn of events unfolded as it was alleged that a female employee at the business premises was fatally shot by her companion. The individual then turned the firearm on himself, resulting in both of their tragic deaths.”

“Paramedics arrived on scene promptly but unfortunately, both patients were declared deceased on site,” he said.

The crime scene was secured and handed over to the Durban Central South African Police Service (SAPS) for thorough investigation and processing.

“The circumstances surrounding this devastating incident are being diligently examined by the authorities to determine the sequence of events and any underlying factors.”

“Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of the victims during this incredibly difficult time,” he said.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police in Durban Central are investigating cases of murder and inquest.

“Information at this stage indicates that the man entered the establishment and confronted the woman who was on duty. An altercation erupted between the two, leading to the fatal shooting.”

“The relationship between the two victims has not yet been confirmed,” said Netshiunda.