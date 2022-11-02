Dr Dayanand and Daymed Hospital face charges of tax evasion and tax fraud

Sakhiseni Nxumalo

A prominent Pietermaritzburg-based doctor, Navind Dayanand, and Daymed Private Hospital are in court for numerous cases of tax evasion and tax fraud worth billions.

Dayanand, who has been charged along with his wife, Nerupa, Douglas Mpofu, Carla Domenica Louden, Yagasami Ronnie Perumal and Daymed, are facing over 51 charges worth over R2,1 billion.

The hospital has been charged with company income tax (CIT) fraud, value added tax (VAT) fraud, and pay as you earn (PAYE) credit fraud with an actual prejudice of approximately R37 million to the South African Revenue Service (SARS) and a potential prejudice of R498 million for PAYE.

ALSO READ | KZN hospital and its owner in court for tax evasion

Dayanand has been charged with personal income tax fraud and VAT fraud to the value of R142 million and PAYE credit fraud with the potential prejudice of R637 million to SARS.

Nerupa was the company’s financial manager and was allegedly involved in the hiring and dismissal of accountants engaged to submit tax returns on behalf of the doctor and Daymed.

Mpofu and Louden, both tax practitioners, are alleged to have submitted returns to SARS on behalf of Daymed. Perumal was the internal bookkeeper at Daymed Hospital.

The alleged offences took place between 2012 to 2020.

Court appearance

Mpofu and Perumal were the only accused present in the Pietermaritzburg regional court on Tuesday.

Dayanand’s attorney handed the court a sick note on behalf of the couple. Louden’s attorney also said she was unwell. Warrants of arrest were issued and stayed until the next court date.

Tax evasions

According to court documents, there were seven CIT returns submitted by the hospital for the February 2014 tax period.

ALSO READ | Msunduzi employee arrested for fraudulent activities gets bail

During audits of the tax periods, it was discovered that the hospital had understated its taxable income tax.

It is alleged that the hospital submitted a total of 55 tax returns for the February 2014 tax period, and during an audit, it was discovered that the hospital had under-declared its sales and overstated its input tax.

As a result of the misrepresentations made by the hospital, it is alleged that SARS suffered actual and potential prejudice of over R28,7 million, and R498 million in respect of CIT; and R8,4 million and R858,3 million in respect of VAT.

Tax fraud

According to the document, Dayanand submitted 22 personal income tax (PIT) returns to SARS for his own personal income tax.

It is alleged that during an audit of the tax returns submitted, it was discovered that Dayanand had under-declared his business and employment income, failed to declare interest and investment income and in certain income tax returns, he had claimed false PAYE credits.

The audit on his PIT determined that the misrepresentations made by Dayanand in the various income tax returns submitted caused actual and potential prejudice to SARS in the amount of R2 015 072,77 and R637 352 051,10 respectively, said the court papers.

Dayanand also allegedly submitted various VAT 201 tax returns to SARS and when an audit was conducted, it was discovered that he had understated his sales and overstated his input tax.

This resulted in SARS suffering actual and potential prejudice in the amount of R2 738 423,97 and R137 313 638,37 respectively.

ALSO READ | Former KZN Department of Agriculture HOD and acting judge arrested for fraud

Dayanand’s wife Nerupa was a financial manager of the hospital, and it is alleged that she submitted some of the tax returns for both the hospital and her husband.

She was also allegedly actively involved in the hiring and termination of the mandates of the various accountants engaged to submit tax returns on behalf of the hospital and her husband.

She allegedly submitted four VAT 201 tax returns on behalf of her husband in which a false input tax was claimed.

Mpofu allegedly submitted the CIT return for Daymed for the tax year ending February 2014, initially as a NIL return, and thereafter submitted financial statements for Daymed for the same tax year.

Louden allegedly submitted various CIT returns for Daymed including the returns for the year ending February 2017 and February 2018, and PIT returns for Dayanand including the returns for the year ending February 2017.

Perumal had been employed by Daymed since April 2010 and he allegedly submitted all the VAT 201 tax returns for the hospital to SARS for the tax years 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2015.

The matter was adjourned to February 24, for statements and for all the accused to appear in court.