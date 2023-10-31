‘Dr Matthew’ walks free

By Nompilo Kunene

TikTokker Matthew Lani walked out of the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court as a free man on Tuesday after the charge against him of impersonating a medical doctor was withdrawn.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed that charges against the social media personality have been dropped.

Lani (27) was arrested after being caught by security personnel at the Helen Joseph Provincial Hospital on Sunday evening.

ALSO READ | WATCH: ‘I honestly didn’t mean harm’- Dr Matthew Lani tries to talk himself out of arrest

Motalatale Modiba, spokesperson for the Health Department, said Lani was caught just before 8pm, disguised in a hoodie and wearing a surgical mask with a stethoscope around his neck.

“He had previously entered the same facility to curate misleading content under the pretence that he was a qualified doctor,” said Modiba.

Modiba said Lani asked to use the bathroom after he was caught and then tried to escape by jumping through the bathroom window.

Dr Matthew Lani has been arrested👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/QJCQNJdx5w— insimbi edlezinye✨ (@Khanyih_Ngubane) October 29, 2023

The alleged bogus doctor made headlines earlier this month for presenting himself as an employee of the Gauteng Health Department at a hospital in Johannesburg and claiming to be a medicine graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand.

ALSO READ | Dr Matthew Lani’s ‘actions put huge strain on me and my family’ − Dr Zingelwa

He also claimed to be registered with the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) and that he obtained a high school diploma from Cambridge International College.

The institutions have denied any links with him.