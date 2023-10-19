Drakensberg Boys Choir nominated for a Sama

By Akheel Sewsunker

The Drakensberg Boys Choir will be heading to the this year’s South African Music Awards (Samas).

According to Helga Cato, the marketing assistant at Drakensberg Boys Choir School, the event will take place in November.

ALSO READ | WATCH | KZN’s Drakensberg Boys Choir releases catchy rendition of the Butter hit by BTS

“The Drakensberg Boys Choir has been nominated for this year’s Samas, which are held annually and celebrate the best music that South Africa has to offer.

“The Samas are considered to be the highest music awards in South Africa and just being nominated is a huge achievement. This year we have been nominated in the Best Adult Contemporary Album for our ‘Memories’ album,” she said.

This is not the choir’s first Samas nomination.

“The choir won the best Choral Album at the third Samas in 1997. It is a massive achievement for the choir. It has been such a long time since our previous nomination and it shows us that through everything, the choir is still relevant and still has a voice,” said Cato.

The choir consists of 55 members, with boys between the ages of 9 to 15 attending the Drakensberg Boys Choir School.

ALSO READ | WATCH | Hearts melt over Drakensberg Boys Choir and Sharks team music collaboration

Below is one of the performances by the choir: