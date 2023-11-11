Drakondale matric pupils exude confidence

By Londiwe Xulu

Physical science is a difficult subject but many of this year’s candidates who sat for Friday’s examination paper said hard work and completing past papers, had left them well prepared and confident.

Drakondale School of the Arts pupils who wrote the examination at the Natal Carbineers Drill Hall in Pietermaritzburg said they were glad to put physics paper 1 behind them but were now focused on Monday’s physics 2 examination.

Qhawe Cwayi said the trial paper 1 had prepared her for Friday’s paper. She said the first questions were easier but as she proceeded into the paper the questions became challenging, particularly the last question. Nevertheless, Cwayi said she was confident she did well.

From this paper, I found that sometimes you need to calm yourself down for the paper and not overthink it. Don’t waste time on difficult questions and figuring out how to answer them because you’d probably end up not answering the questions that you do know. So when I find a difficult question I move on and get back to them later.

She will continue studying this weekend preparing for Monday’s physical science paper 2.

“The final exam papers have been easier to get through because the trial papers were set to a higher standard which built a foundation of how the finals would look. I expect the papers to be on a higher level than the trials and that’s how I prepared myself for the exams,” said Cwayi.

Cwayi and the other Drankondale girls also wrote business studies paper 1 in the afternoon.

Drakensdale used the Natal Carbineers Drill Hall as an examination venue as their school was too small to be registered as an official venue.

Senamile Ngcobo said writing at a big hall with a number of invigilators was daunting especially on their first day.