Driver assaulted with brass knuckles during an attempted hijacking in KZN

The driver of a white VW Caddy sped off with a suspect hanging to his door during an attempted hijacking on Sunker Road in Ottawa, KwaZulu-Natal, on Thursday.

Prem Balram, spokesperson for Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), said they were contacted by residents just after 3.30 pm after the vehicle crashed through a wire fence at a nearby residence.

“On arrival, the driver informed reaction officers that three men approached his vehicle while he was stationary at the stop street.

“One of the suspects assaulted the man with brass knuckles before they attempted to open his door.

He sped off with one of the suspects hanging onto his door. The vehicle drove through a fence and crashed into a wall when the suspects abandoned the hijacking and fled on foot in an unknown direction.

Balram said the driver was not injured.