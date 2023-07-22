Driver crushed to death by his own truck in Inanda, KZN

By Nompilo Kunene

A 47-year-old man was killed after he was crushed by his truck on Phaphama Avenue in Newton B, in Inanda, on Friday afternoon.

Prem Balram, spokesperson for Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), said at about 8.30 pm, Rusa members were still at the scene where the driver’s body was still trapped under the rear wheels of the Mercedes Benz cement mixer.

ALSO READ | Man’s body found in a car in Northdale, Pietermaritzburg

“According to witnesses, the deceased was standing behind the truck that was parked on a steep driveway. He was in the process of offloading ready-mix concrete when the truck started to roll. He allegedly tried to stop the truck but fell and was crushed by the rear tyres.

“The vehicle came to a stop on top of him after it struck a house,” said Balram.

He said emergency works worked until late on Friday trying to recover the drivers body.