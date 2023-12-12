Driver seriously injured in truck accident in KwaZulu-Natal

By Witness Reporter

A truck driver was badly injured when he lost control of the truck he was driving on Monday.

According to Midlands EMS, who attended the scene, the incident took place on the N3 in the Nottingham Road area.

“On arrival, it was found that the driver had been pulled out of the truck by people before paramedics’ arrived. The driver was found to be in a critical condition requiring urgent advanced life support treatment. Once stabilised, the patient was transported to a trauma hospital for further care,” said Midlands EMS.

They added that the authorities were in attendance.