Drug bust at Durban Harbour

Cocaine worth R70 million in street value has been uncovered by a joint police intelligence-driven operation at the Durban Harbour, in a vessel coming from Brazil.

The operation that conducted the bust on Wednesday was led by members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) Durban Harbour and members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) in KwaZulu-Natal.

According to the police, SAPS Durban Harbour members have been monitoring and keeping surveillance on a vessel that was making its way to South Africa from Brazil, for a couple of months.

This drug bust comes after the police uncovered a series of drug syndicates in the Durban CBD, including methcathinone and crystal meth, as well as drug manufacturing equipment in KwaDabeka in August.

Prior to the vessel arriving at the Port of Durban, members intercepted the identified vessel and mobilised various units and resources to conduct a search and seize operation on the identified containers.

“Today [Wednesday], a multidisciplinary operation was conducted and 20 litre paint containers were seized. Inside, police found 200 blocks of cocaine worth R70 million,” said police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe.

The management of the SAPS, led by the Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele, commended the meticulous investigative work at play.

“We will continue to stamp the authority of the state, we are strengthening our response and our strategy in dealing with these syndicates,” said minister Cele.

The national commissioner of the SAPS, General Fannie Masemola, said the national safer festive season operations were gaining momentum.

Well done to the team for intercepting these drugs that were hidden in paint. This is only the beginning of our safer festive operations. Just last week we confiscated R75 million worth of counterfeit goods in Cape Town.

“We will continue to intercept these illicit activities throughout the country. We are heightening and intensifying our fight against crime, especially organised crime syndicates.

“This particular investigation will focus on the origin and destination of the drugs to ensure we effect arrests,” said General Fannie Masemola.