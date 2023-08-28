Drug scourge in Pietermaritzburg schools

By Shorné Bennie

Drugs and substance abuse is becoming an alarming concern for schools around Pietermaritzburg, with SAPS being called out to schools almost on a weekly basis.

It is reported that both primary and high schools the Northern areas are facing a drug scourge.

Schools are now proactively working with SAPS and other organisations to monitor the situation and conduct talks on substance abuse in school.

Mountain Rise SAPS spokesperson warrant officer Panchael Julius Singh said five schools have been identified where the issue is prevalent, with various illegal substances being bought or used on school premises.

The price range starts from R5 to R100. Pupils are buying the drugs from friends, passersby en route to school, and even taking the substances during school hours. READ MORE Our Viewpoint | Lawlessness on city roads

“We have been receiving complaints from schools, parents, residents that live within the perimeter of the schools and other pupils. The issue is not at high schools but also primary schools too,” said Singh.

He said that substance usage during school hours is evident from the pupils’ behaviour in class.

“We are receiving complaints [from schools] almost weekly. In each case we attend, there are between two to six pupils involved. When a pupil’s speech becomes slurred or their behaviour is different, then the pupil is removed from the class then the parent and SAPS is called to address the matter,” said Singh.

Singh said they are working with the Mountain Rise Community Policing Forum (CPF) and Youth Crime Prevention Desk and various role players to deal with substance abuse in schools that fall within the Mountain Rise Policing area.

“We also have Lifeline services based at Mountain Rise to assist with creating a drug-free and safer place for all. We contact the parents if they are found using drugs or in possession of it and then we get the relevant help.

We are working on teaching pupils about substance abuse and hosting campaigns about the effects of substance abuse and how it destroys life.

Raisethorpe Secondary School principal Pragalathan Gounden said they regularly address their pupils about drugs, its impact and consequences as part of their proactive approach.

Should any pupil be found with substances or be an addict, he said the parents are immediately informed and called to school.

“We refer parents to outside agencies that can assist if the child is an addict. We are mindful that we live in a community where drugs are relatively easily available. We conduct regular checks and searches if there is any suspicion or information we may receive and address our pupils regularly. Narcotics Association is coming in this week to do a talk during assembly,” said Gounden.

He added that they also work with SAPS and various organisations to assist families and pupils where possible.

Heather Secondary School Governing Body (SGB) chairperson William Joubert said if a pupil is found to be using or selling drugs on the school premises then the necessary protocols regarding drug abuse is followed.

“The manner in which we go about the issue of drug and substance abuse is guided by the rules and regulations of the Department of Education. We have a code of conduct in place that speaks specifically on drugs and other substance abuse. The code of conduct contains sanctions on issues about drug abuse,” Joubert said.

Joubert said the various committees within the school along with search and seizure by SAPS is conducted for any harmful or dangerous substances.

We have in place a committee called a Safety and Security committee and part of their responsibility is ensuring the safety of pupils. We also have a school counsellor to provide counselling in situations like these.

“Everything done in the school regarding addressing drug and substance abuse is within the framework of legislation,” said Joubert.

Principal of Union Park Primary Thigeshnee Pillay said the school host talks with the pupils about the use and effect of drug abuse and take necessary action should pupils be found in possession or use of drugs.

“SAPS does come out and talk to our learners about drug abuse. If the pupil is found in possession of use, then we contact the parents and SAPS members and assist where further counselling where it is needed,” said Pillay.

It is reported among the various substances being used and circulated in schools, are Xanax, dagga and cough mixture.

Department of Education Spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said they have to work with the community and parents to address the scourge of drugs in schools.

“There is nothing we can do alone. Pupils come with drugs from home and in some instances the drug lords in the community [provide them to pupils],” said Mahlambi.