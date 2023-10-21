Drugs worth R80 million seized in Durban

By Witness Reporter

Another intelligence driven operation by police officers has resulted in cocaine worth a street value of R80 million.

It was seized at a warehouse at the Dube Trade Port within the King Shaka International Airport on Friday.

According to a press release by national spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, SAPS had been tracking various containers which arrived into the country via the Durban Harbour from Brazil.

On Friday afternoon, members tracked a certain container to the Dube Trade Port in which 228 blocks of cocaine were seized. The cocaine was found concealed in meat boxes and disguised as such.” said Mathe.

This is the second drug bust in the last two days, this after R70 million worth of cocaine was also seized from a container at the Durban Harbour.

“Police are investigating a case of trafficking of drugs. Investigations are underway to establish the final destination of these drugs,” said Mathe.

The National Commissioner of the SAPS, General Fannie Masemola has commended the team for the disruption of transnational crimes in relation to the movement of drugs.

“The SAPS is hard at work in disrupting and dismantling transnational organised crime that poses a significant threat to the communities that we serve. We continue to intensify and strengthen the detection of drug trafficking and associated organised crime.

We are intensifying our safer festive operations and there are more takedowns to come from the SAPS, we are warning those who are involved in such activities to either surrender or we will continue to sniff them out”, said Masemola.

The press release said that SAPS will continue to work with other law enforcement agencies across the world in a bid to clamp down on these illicit activities.

The case will be handed over to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (HAWKS) for investigation.