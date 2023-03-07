DSW case involving former eThekwini mayor gets going

Khethukuthula Xulu

The state has revealed that 112 witnesses will testify in the fraud and corruption case against former eThekwini mayor, Zandile Gumede (pictured) and 21 others.

Gumede and the others face several charges, including conspiracy to commit corruption, corruption, fraud, money laundering, racketeering, contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act and contravention of the Municipal Systems Act; for the multimillion-rand fraud and corruption case involving Durban Solid Waste (DSW), which amounts to more than R300 million.

The matter resumed in the Durban high court on Monday and is expected to run until March 24.

According to state advocate, Hazel Siramen, the witnesses will reveal and support how the corruption occurred and how the accused, especially those who were eThekwini officials, worked together to ensure the deals and contracts were awarded to the companies involved in the fraud.

The state said the first five accused were the key role-players in the fraud. They are: former mayor, Gumede; eThekwini councillor, Mondli Mthembu; former city manager, Sipho Nzuza; Allan Robert Abbu, who was DSW’s deputy head of strategic and new development; and Sandile Ngcobo, who was the deputy head of supply chain management at the municipality.

Siramen said the first witness, Mbuso Ngcobo, was the head of the metro’s integrity and forensic unit. She said Ncgobo will testify on how his department received an anonymous tip-off regarding the fraud and how an investigation was conducted.

The next witness, former eThekwini DSW head, Raymond Rampersad, will reveal how Abbu was responsible for the initiation of the process for the new DSW special project/tender which was to get contractors to collect waste and help with the illegal dumping problems, especially in townships.

He will state that they received over 1 000 quotations for the project, and how Abbu did not allow for the proper evaluation of these quotations. An extension was applied for which a further 400 quotations were submitted where the companies in question also applied.

According to the state, the companies, namely: Ilanga La Mahlase Pty (Ltd), Uzuzinekele Trading 31 CC, Omphile Thabang Projects, El Shaddai Holdings Group CC and Umvuyo Holdings CC were never in the eThekwini database and therefore not elegible for the awarding of tenders.

The state said Rampersad will also testify how the companies invoiced for amounts that exceeded the overall budget for the projects, and Abbu approved the overspending without Rampersad’s approval as his head.

Siramen said the rest of the witnesses will reveal how payments to contractors were haphazardly ordered and finalised.

She added that through the testimonies, the state will prove how none of the eThekwini officials in question complied with procurement processes, that there were irregular appointments and that there was interference in the appointment process.

The matter will continue on Tuesday.