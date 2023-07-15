Dube-Ncube promises uMngeni Municipality residents jobs and houses

By Clive Ndou

KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, on Saturday promised residents of the DA-led uMngeni Municipality houses, jobs and better policing.

Addressing the residents and the provincial government’s Imbizo held at the Mpophomeni Stadium in the uMngeni Municipality, Dube -Ncube said the KZN government has plans inplace to also address other pressing challenges, including power and water outages.

“We are also aware that some of the houses built by the provincial government in this area are of substandard.

“This is why we have tasked the Provincial Human Settlement Department under MEC Sipho Nkosi with the responsibility to rebuild the houses.

“As I speak, some of the houses have already been rebuilt,” she said.

Dube-Ncube, who prior to the Imbizo handed over two houses to needy families in the uMngeni Municipality, said the provincial government was also concerned about the increase in crime within the area.

One of the things we have observed as the provincial government is that the police station here in Mpophomeni is not coping. We need to build another police station given that the population here has been increasing over the years.

“In the meantime, we have brought 100 volunteers to help in the fight against crime,” she said.

The Imbizo, which Dube-Ncube said was convened to hear out the residents’ problems, was plunged into controversy following a clash between uMngeni Municipality Mayor, Chris Pappas, and the Premier.

Clash between Pappas and Dube-Ncube

Pappas, who came under attack from Dube-Ncube and ANC leaders in the Moses Mabhida region, accused Dube-Ncube of using a venue which the municipality had already booked for a sports event which was scheduled to take place on Saturday.

According to Pappas, officials from the Premier’s Office and ANC councillors staged the Imbizo despite being informed that the venue has already been booked for another event.

However, Dube-Ncube told those attending her Imbizo that the provincial government had booked the venue on time.

We even paid a deposit. Despite the mayor saying that some games where due to take place here today, the local community is not aware of those games,” she said.

DA provincial leader, Francois Rodgers, said the utilisation of the Mpophomeni Stadium by the Premier amounted to an “invasion”.

“The ANC took it upon themselves to illegally enter the Mpophomeni stadium. The stadium had been locked and secured for a pre booked event to take place on Saturday.

“This type of behaviour typifies what the Province of KwaZulu-Natal has come to expect from the ANC,” he said.