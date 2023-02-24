Dube-Ncube says her Sopa will outline realistic targets

Clive Ndou

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube will deliver her State of the Province (Sopa) in Pietermaritzburg on Friday.

Dube-Ncube, who will be delivering her maiden Sopa, was elected Premier in August last year following the resignation of now ANC MP, Sihle Zikalala.

A former KZN Treasury MEC, Dube-Ncube delivers the Sopa amid growing unemployment, soaring food prices and slow economic growth accompanied by electricity and power outages.

ALSO READ | WATCH | High expectations for KZN’s Premier Nomusa Dube’s Sopa

Dube-Ncube’s Sopa, which will be delivered at Pietermaritzburg’s Oval Cricket Stadium, will, amongst other things, focus on the provincial government’s job creation, economic growth and crime prevention strategies.

In the past, the province has been criticised for failing to fulfil promises made in the Sopa.

However, Dube-Ncube said her Sopa would outline realistic targets.

We must be guided by the dictum that one cannot build a reputation on what you’re planning to do. This requires government to demonstrate how commitments are translated into reality.

ALSO READ | KZN premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube set to deliver her maiden Sopa

Friday’s Sopa was preceded by Thursday’s provincial legislature opening address delivered by Zulu King, Misuzulu kaZwelithini.