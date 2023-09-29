Dudu Myeni, Trevor Mathenjwa released on bail for Bosasa corruption scandal

By Akheel Sewsunker

Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni and former Sondolo IT director Trevor Mathenjwa have been released on R10 000 bail each by the Richards Bay Magistrate’s Court.

Sindisiwe Seboka, spokesperson for the National Prosecution Authority (NPA), said the pair were arrested on Friday morning on charges of corruption and fraud of over R300 000, for gratifications offered and received from Bosasa and its subsidiary Sondolo IT.

ALSO READ | Former DUT student sentenced to 15 years for murdering fellow student

During the tenure of Myeni as chairperson of the SAA, she had a legal duty to disclose her interests in terms of the SAA Conflict of Interest Policy, which she allegedly failed to do.

Seboka said Myeni stands accused of corruption for receiving gratification from Bosasa subsidiary Sondolo IT, offered by Mathenjwa, the company’s former director.

“Myeni is accused of having received security upgrades for her Richards Bay premises during May 2014 to March 2015, to the value of R200 000.

ALSO READ | Trio slapped with hefty jail sentences for murdering couple

“She is further accused of benefiting from hotel accommodation and travel expenses for her and persons close to her, from Bosasa, facilitated by Blake Travels, between May 2014 and March 2015 for over R107 000,” said Seboka.

The matter will return to court on November 17, 2023 for disclosure of the case docket.