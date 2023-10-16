Duma accuses DA of ‘elections theatrics’

By Clive Ndou

The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Enviromental Affairs (Edtea) Siboniso Duma has dismissed allegations of widespread corruption in his department as “DA elections theatrics”.

In a press statement released recently, the DA claimed that it has received information from whistleblowers indicating that there was widespread corruption in the department.

The DA, which is scheduled to hold a press briefing on Tuesday to provide more details around the allegations, stated however that it currently does not have concrete evidence to back the allegations.

Responding to the DA’s claims on Sunday, Duma said it was important for the opposition party to back the allegations with evidence.

“We do not have any form or documentation except a media alert that has been sent to us by other media houses.

We are also in possession of text messages from journalists and their interaction with DA leaders and DA workers pleading with them to attend the briefing. It’s a well-known fact that most of the time its allegation-making processes are linked to the campaign of disinformation,” the MEC’s office said.

The Edtea currently oversees a number of entities, including the Ithala Bank and the KZN Ezemvelo Wldlife. In its statement, the DA said both the department and its entities are alleged to be on the verge of collapse as a result of the alleged corrupt practices within the department.

“According to the allegations, the department and some entities are barely functioning as a result of money being siphoned by high-ranking senior officials for their own personal use. Edtea has further been described as a ticking time bomb that will soon be brought to its knees,” the DA said.

However, Duma’s office said that neither the department nor its entities were on the verge of collapse.

We wish to state firmly that it is pure fabrication to suggest the department and its entities will soon be brought to its knees.

“In August, the auditor-general of South Africa presented the department with a clean audit. For the outcome report for the financial year 2022/2023, about nine of our entities also received clean audits. Therefore, the burden of proof lies with the DA,” the MEC’s office said.

Duma’s office also defended the department’s decision to fund next month’s SA Music Awards (Samas), scheduled to be held in the province to the tune of R20 million.

Marketing of KZN and municipalities as a tourism and investment destination to 28,9 billion consumers of content globally will give KZN free marketing.

“KZN will have access to airtime worth more than R500 million across all mainstream media and social media platforms,” Duma’s office said.

While ActionSA provincial leader Zwakele Mncwango said the party supported the Edtea’s decision to fund the Samas, he said his party was concerned that the department will pay R2 million for the red carpet alone. “How will the poor in KZN benefit from the R2 million carpet,” asked Mncwango.

While Duma’s office welcomed the interest shown by opposition parties in the department’s activities, it said that it was concerned that some of the negative statements on the department’s work were designed to garner support ahead of next year’s general elections.

“Campaigning for elections is under way and some elected public representatives are in the campaign mood and in the process truth will be the casualty as a result of the campaign of disinformation aimed at sowing confusion and to pit government against the people,” the office said.

Tuesday’s DA press briefing, which will be held in the party’s provincial offices in Newlands, Durban, will be led by DA provincial leader Francois Rodgers and the party’s KZN Edtea provincial spokesperson, Heinz de Boer.