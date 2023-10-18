Dumpsites should be utilised and turned into gardens to alleviate poverty

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

The rains are here. Let’s get planting.

That was the message on Tuesday as KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube appealed for illegal dumpsites to be turned into vegetable gardens to address food insecurity and alleviate poverty.

She said this during her keynote address at the launch of the multi-planting season programme, which was held at Inzinga Sports Field, in Impendle, which falls under the uMgungundlovu District Municipality.

Dube-Ncube encouraged members of the community to till the land and plant vegetable gardens to foster food security and eradicate poverty.

ALSO READ | Agriculture MEC encourages planting of vegetable gardens

“We want to grow our economy and have food security for our people. Food is expensive. It is important that, if we are to fight against the rising of the food prices, we get out there. No matter how small or big your garden is, the government is here,” said Dube-Ncube.

She revealed that they don’t have enough farmers to produce food.

We want people to venture into this industry. Let us refrain from saying there are no employment opportunities. No one [should be unemployed] while owning land.

Agriculture and Rural Development MEC Super Zuma said they want to use agriculture to create employment opportunities. He added there is a huge economic gap between the rich and the poor.

“[Our plan is] to turn emerging farmers into commercial farmers. It’s that part of the year where we need to address the issue of the food security shortage. Everyone needs to plant as food is expensive. Government is here to help alleviate poverty.”

“Now that there’s rain, let us focus on planting. We want to have a poverty-free province that will be able to reduce the unemployment rate and bridge the gap,” Zuma added.

ALSO READ | Celebrating 185 years of Pietermaritzburg with beauty and a garden for the needy

uMgungundlovu District mayor Mzi Zuma said this programme will assist as a lot of people are unemployed.