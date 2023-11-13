Duo caught with almost R2 million in stolen goods

By Akheel Sewsunker

Hawks members from the Richards Bay Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit, working together with Kosi Bay Border Management Authority (BMA), arrested two suspects aged 31 and 44 for possession of suspected stolen property.

According to a statement by Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo, they managed to catch the two men with a number of stolen goods on Saturday.

Members were conducting a joint operation with BMA at Kosi Bay Port of Entry when they stopped a vehicle that was pulling a trailer. The vehicle was coming from South Africa to Mozambique. A search was conducted and 52 LED street lights engraved as property of Ethekwini Municipality were found. Suspects could not give reasonable explanations on how they obtained the municipality property,” said Mhlongo.

The goods were confirmed to be from the eThekwini Municipality by an official.

“An eThekwini Municipality official was summoned to the crime scene and he positively identified the street lights as the property of the municipality. The two were placed under arrest and charged for possession of property suspected to be stolen as well as tampering with essential infrastructure. The value of the seized street lights is estimated at R1 820 000.00,” said Mhlongo.

The arrested suspects are expected to appear in the Emanguzi Magistrate’s Court on Monday,