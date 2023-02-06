Durban attorney sentenced to five years in jail for fraud

Londiwe Xulu

A 41-year-old Durban attorney, Shameer Goolabjith, was sentenced to five years imprisonment for fraud by the Durban Regional Court.

In July 2015, Goolabjith falsified a claim purportedly on behalf of a complainant, suing the minister of Police.

He did this without any instruction or request from the complainant.

The potential prejudice of the claim is estimated at R100 000.

Goolabjith will serve three years, with two years of the sentence suspended for a period of five years.

After sentencing, Goolabjith, represented by his attorney, made an application for leave to appeal his sentence and conviction. However, the plea was turned down by the court.

He then advised the court that he wished to petition the judge on this decision.

The case was therefore adjourned for a bail application pending the petition process.

Goolabjith is in custody in the interim.