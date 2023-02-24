Durban baker builds thriving business from the ground up in pursuit of his passion

Witness Reporter

Durban baker, Njabulo Sithole (43) has converted space at Maphephethe, near Inanda Dam, into a booming bakery, Bakers Creationz.

Sithole said his sweet tooth and a knack for improving his favourite cakes led to his business, which grew from his home kitchen eight years ago.

He said, because of his love for cakes, he started making recipes off the back of flour packets and internet recipes in his late 20s.

ALSO READ | One-of-a-kind violin donated to GHS Music Department

Since the birth of his business eight years ago, Sithole has employed 40 people and supplies nearly 200 Pick n Pay stores with more than 12 000 snowball products each week.

As it turns out, quite a few people liked my preferences and I realised there was a demand. When we had a family gathering or traditional ceremony, people would say they were not buying cakes from a shop, as mine were better. READ MORE Updated: King defends Ingonyama Trust

In pursuit of his career, he quit his job as a marketing manager to start his business but the funding he expected did not materialise. He started trading from his home with the belief that his business would work out.

Bakers Creationz initially supplied local schools with cakes, muffins and cupcakes, paying schoolchildren commission for selling them. Orders started pouring in and I was able to move to a larger kitchen later that year. I started saving the funds I was making to buy equipment from other bakeries which were closing down.

He said he ensured the space he converted for his business in Inanda Dam met the relevant enviro-health, food and manufacturing regulations. Sithole said he continued to develop products where there was a market.

I would jump off at the main gate and carry my crates all the way to the delivery gate of the wholesaler I supplied, who is still a customer today. The customer list has grown to include Pick n Pay stores in KwaZulu-Natal and the retailer recently started stocking his products in Gauteng.

ALSO READ | ‘The Witness’ named as the official media partner for Art in the Park

Sithole said he expected the Covid-19 pandemic to affect his business but the supermarkets were busy and production picked up.

He added he wasn’t affected by the July 2021 riots and expanded the product range to include hot dog rolls and burger buns, which now form a permanent part of the business’s production.