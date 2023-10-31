Durban business confidence slightly up, says report

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The Durban Business Confidence Index (BCI) has improved slightly but business leaders have expressed pessimism about the city’s current and future economic climate.

Compared to the previous quarter, the second quarter of 2023, the index has improved from 37,28 to 44,68.

However, the report also shows that in the construction sector, confidence significantly dropped from 25,45 index points in the second quarter to 15 index points in the third quarter of 2023.

“This could partly be attributed to the rise of the so-called ‘construction mafias’ and the inability of the government to deal with them,” read the report.

It also mentioned that the improved confidence, though remaining weak, was partly attributed to the reduction in power cuts, which significantly affected the stocks and profits of businesses.

The Durban BCI for the third quarter of 2023, nonetheless, still shows that businesspersons lack confidence in the Durban economy.

According to the report, the confidence in most sectors, apart from wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles, motorcycles, and personal and household goods; catering, and accommodation, has improved.

Confidence in the community, social, and personal services significantly improved from 39,96 index points in the second quarter of 2023 to 56,55 index points in the third quarter.

Financial intermediation, insurance, real estate, and business services experienced a marginal increase in confidence from 35.33 index points in the second quarter of 2023 to 35,94 index points in the third quarter of 2023.

With regard to service delivery, there was a marginal improvement in the perception of service delivery in Durban during the third quarter of 2023. Of the surveyed businesspersons, 78,4% stated that if they (or anyone else) reported a “poor service delivery” complaint, it is very unlikely that the authorities would attend to it. “This was an improvement from 84,6% in the second quarter of 2023.

The proportion of the surveyed participants expressing unhappiness with service delivery by the municipality remains relatively high.

“Electricity tops the list as the poorest service provided (35,1%), followed by environmental management (sewerage, solid waste, and parks) (21,6%), roads (18,9%), water (16,2%), and public safety (police, fire, and ambulance) (8,1%).”

The BCI report showed that the instability in the value of the rand vis-à-vis the USD spread to other sectors of the economy through its effect on international trade and input costs.

According to the report, business captains have highlighted poor service delivery as a particular source of concern (78% in 2022 Q4 and 2023 Q1, 84,6% in 2023 Q2, and 78,4% in 2023 Q3).

Among the various services provided by the municipal authorities, electricity has been singled out as the largest source of pessimism in the Durban economy.