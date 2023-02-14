Durban cable theft syndicate arrested

Witness Reporter

The eThekwini Municipality’s electricity unit, together with the South African Police Service this week discovered a cable theft syndicate operating from an isolated warehouse in Pinetown.

Five suspects, including the syndicate’s alleged kingpin, were arrested for being in possession of stolen property.

According to a statement released by the municipality, the suspects are expected to appear in court for a bail application and investigations are said to continue as more arrests are expected.

Tons of cables belonging to the City, Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa, and Telkom were seized. The City’s Infrastructure Theft Division discovered that cables had been stored at an isolated warehouse for almost a week.

They added that it is believed that security in the area noticed suspicious activity and alerted authorities.

They said the recovered stolen copper is suspected to be valued at R5 million.

Impact of theft of cables

The theft of cables does not only deprive residents of the supply of power, but also interrupts the supply of water to residents due to malfunctioning water pumps,” said head of the electricity unit, Maxwell Mthembu.

He continued to urge the public to report any suspicions of cable theft to the nearest police station.