Durban chef on his way to owning an eatery

Nompilo Kunene

A Durban-born professional chef who has overcome many adversities in life, is determined to use his love for food to achieve his dream of owning his own eatery one day.

Sakhile “Sakki” Shezi (32), who has over 25 years of restaurant experience, has managed to overcome many obstacles and is well on his way to becoming an accomplished sushi chef.

After losing both his parents before completing high school, Shezi said his life took a turn for the worse. But instead of giving up, he decided to make the most of all the help he could get.

My mother died when I was in Grade 8 … and my father died when I was in Grade 11. I had moved from our home in Durban to Nkandla because my dad was going to build us a home there, but he died before the construction started.

After the death of his father, Shezi, who has five other siblings, said life became tough, but he was able to pass matric with help from his teachers and relatives. However, he said the joy of completing matric was short-lived.

ALSO READ | City ready to welcome holidaymakers

He moved back to Durban to look for work, but things got so bad that he would sometimes go to bed with an empty stomach. After spending an entire year at home without a job, Shezi said his cousin hooked him up with a job at Spur.

How Shezi became a chef

Little did he know that this would lead him to his passion of being a chef.

From there he worked at different restaurants as a cook, chef and waiter, and made his way up to manager at several restaurants.

When Covid-19 hit, Shezi said he was among the thousands of people in SA who lost their jobs. After spending over a year at home looking for a job at another restaurant, a former colleague suggested he join her at food markets in Howick.

He didn’t hesitate.

“The former colleague, who has helped me so much and is now like a mother to me, asked if I could come and sell sushi at the different markets in Howick because there was a huge market for it but not many people who sold it.

I love making sushi. In my time working at different restaurants, I have had the opportunity to learn to make different foods, but making sushi is what I enjoyed the most. I was first introduced to sushi while working at a John Dory’s restaurant and I just loved it and made it my goal to learn more about it.

Shezi has now become popular at markets in and around the Midlands areas where he sells sushi from his mobile stall.

Shezi’s Sushi mobile stall

He also does Sushi Thursdays at the Spectrum Wholesalers in Howick. Although he hasn’t achieved his dream of owning his own eatery yet, Shezi said he is well on his way as he is able to support himself, his partner and his two children.

My siblings and I had a tough background. Two of my brothers are battling with drug addiction. Life is tough for everyone, but it’s all about the decisions we make and what we do with the opportunities in front of us. Growing up I never dreamt of becoming a chef, but because I embraced the opportunities in front of me and went out of my way to learn new things, I now have a passion for food and have big dreams.

Shezi advised youngsters who are going through bad times to embrace opportunities and to do whatever job they might get to the best of their ability because it might lead to bigger things.