Durban cop allegedly kills boyfriend after finding receipt for condoms

Witness Reporter

A Durban police officer allegedly shot and killed her boyfriend after finding a receipt for condoms in his trousers.

Lizzy Suping, Independent Police Investigative Directorate spokesperson, said the incident happened on September 18 this year in Woodlands, south of Durban.

“It is alleged that the officer had an argument with her partner after she found a receipt for condoms in his trousers. The confrontation led to the fatal shooting of the victim,” said Suping.

Suping said a state-issued pistol was used in the commission of the crime.

The officer, who is based at the Durban Harbour Police Station, handed herself over to police shortly after the incident.

Suping said she appeared on Tuesday at the Durban Magistrate’s Court where she was later released on R3000 bail.

Her case was adjourned to October 10 for further investigations.