Durban councillor calls on Solid Waste to clean up its act

Khethukuthula Xulu

Durban councillor Sakhile Mngadi said his community is prepared to take their grievances to the streets if Durban Solid Waste (DSW) fails to clean up its act.

The councillor for Ward 33, which covers Glenwood and Umbilo, said they had previously planned to protest against the department’s failures to pick up waste on time among other complaints, but postponed the protests after DSW agreed to be present at the ward’s community meeting.

ALSO READ | Kaunda survives motion to remove him

Mngadi said after the meeting held on January 27, DSW officials made three promises — better collection and keeping to their times; better communication if there were problems and delays; and that the issues were being addressed and an improvement would be seen soon under the new senior management.

It was [these commitments] that [led] the community to hold off the protest. However, there has been no improvement and we are still seeing rubbish lined up on the streets.

Mngadi said the community was discussing its options, but a protest was definitely still on the cards, possibly this week. Resident Mish Coomber, said residents needed to step up to ensure the area was well kept.

“The most concerning problem would be our garden refuse not being collected. We also have residents who cut their trees and bushes and leave them on the side of the road.

“Some of the things we complain about are not properly reported to DSW. We need to take ownership and accountability as residents to do our part and report all issues that are the responsibility of DSW.”

Coomber said she was also part of the Umbilo Community Crime Awareness group.

“As a crime group, we believe if the issues of illegal dumping were dealt with it would make a huge difference in decreasing the crime in the area.”

ALSO READ | Opposition parties in eThekwini concerned over R40 million refuse collection tender

Environmentalist Janet Simpkins said waste was everyone’s problem. “Your waste is your problem and you need to dispose of it in a responsible manner.”

Simpkins said people had the perception that when they throw rubbish away it’s gone.

“It’s not gone! It’s just been moved and managed somewhere else.”

She added the community needed to start reusing, reducing and recycling whatever they could, so less was thrown away.

“Our landfill sites are not going to cope with the volumes we produce. And when a landfill site is full, it’s not simply a case of starting a new one. There are huge ecological implications and considerations for where these are placed.”

Simpkins said she firmly believed that the spike in illegal dumping activities in Durban was directly related to the closure of landfill sites that serviced the immediate Durban community.

“To be responsible and dump correctly, one now has to drive to Verulam or Illovo and pay to dump responsibility,’ she said.

It seems to be much easier to find a quiet place and dump down river bank or in open, unattended green space. Just a few piles of rubble can have a snowball effect and often encourage more dumpers to the spot.

ALSO READ | eThekwini councillor accused of misconduct

The public is encouraged to join in the City’s fight against illegal dumping. They can assist by reporting illegal dumping to the Cleansing and Solid Waste Unit at 031 311 8804.

eThekwini Municipality’s comment was not forthcoming at the time of publication.