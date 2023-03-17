Durban CPFs mobilising for EFF shutdown

Khethukuthula Xulu

The different community policing forums (CPF) in Durban plan to mobilise and protect their communities during the planned EFF national shutdown on Monday.

Though the shutdown is expected to be peaceful, there have been concerns about it emulating the violence and destruction of the July 2021 unrest.

eThekwini central cluster CPF chairperson and president of the Active Citizen’s Coalition (ACC), Imtiaz Syed, said the Durban community and businesses needed to exercise its rights to open businesses and operate on Monday.

He also urged communities who wished to mobilise in order to protect their communities, to do so with great caution.

CPF’s should mobilise without carrying weapons and inciting violence.

If you are going out [to mobilise], your main purpose should be to ensure your community is safe, and every CPF that is mobilising should communicate with local police.

The Durban North and Umhlanga (DNU) CPF said it was in regular contact across multiple levels and divisions with law enforcement, as well as with local business entities, and will advise the public as soon as possible if they are made aware of any developments that would threaten the general public.

At this stage, it is still too early to identify or anticipate if or how this will affect ours, or the surrounding areas.

“Being an unofficial long weekend, we are aware that a majority of businesses may be closed, regardless of the shutdown, and residents may be away. Nonetheless, all key role-players have contingency plans and the relevant teams have been placed on high alert to respond swiftly and effectively, should the need arise,” said Darryl Oliver of the DNU CPF.

Oliver said some residents may feel the need to stock up on necessities and that should be done in a responsible and calm manner.

The chairperson of the Hillcrest CPF, Tracey Lynch, said at this stage they were trying to keep the community calm and reduce panic.

Lynch said the CPF has been working with Hillcrest SAPS and they have been monitoring the situation.

We don’t anticipate much destruction in our areas but we are still on high alert.

The security services in our area have also been very helpful and proactive and they are on the ground enforcing the law.

Mariannhill SAPS station commander Colonel Muzi Thwala said, the CPF, the taxi association and various stakeholders met on Wednesday to discuss how they would work together to maintain safety on Monday.

I can assure you that in Mariannhill we have police that will be deployed to ensure that any potential violent situations on Monday will be contained.

Umbilo CPF will be meeting later in the week with SAPS to devise a plan of action.