Durban doctor survives hail of bullets

Nompilo Kunene

A Durban doctor is recovering in hospital after he was shot several times outside his practice on Randles Road in the Sydenham area, Durban, on Tuesday evening.

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, told The Witness that it is alleged that on Tuesday at 6 pm, a 45-year-old man was leaving his place of work on Randles Road in the Sydenham area when he was shot by two unknown men.

“He sustained multiple gunshot wounds on the body and was taken to hospital for medical attention.

“The suspects fled the scene in their gateway silver vehicle. A case of attempted murder was opened at Sydenham police station for investigation. The motive for the killing is unknown,” said Gwala.