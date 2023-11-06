Durban erupts in a sea of green and gold to welcome Boks

By Zama Myeza

There was barely room to breathe as thousands of Springbok supporters filled the streets of Durban on Saturday to welcome the Rugby World Cup champions.

The Durban leg of the Springboks’ four-day trophy tour saw thousands of passionate fans flock to the streets of the central business district.

The Springbok team, along with management and backroom staff, gathered outside the Garden Court in Umhlanga where they were greeted by a horde of fans dressed in Springbok regalia, waving South African flags and holding posters declaring their love for the players.

The Boks made it back-to-back Rugby World Cup title wins on Saturday when they held off the All Blacks to win 12-11.

Fans from all over the province came together in Durban to show their support for the Boks.

Luyanda Linda who is a diehard Springbok fan travelled all the way from Bloemfontein to see the Boks.

I am originally from Durban. I work and study in Bloemfontein. I got to Durban on Friday because I heard that the Boks were coming to my city, I saw this as an opportunity to show my support for the team and also to get my Bok shirt signed by one of the players.

Grant Williams who is a Springbok and Sharks player commented on the amazing support they received from his home city.

“It was amazing, awesome and obviously it’s amazing to come home. I played for the Sharks for seven years so I know what it’s like on weekends but this has been truly mind blowing,” said Williams.