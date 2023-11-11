Durban filmmaker puts SA on global stage

By Witness Reporter

Durban-born filmmaker, Jethro Westraad, is putting South Africa on the global stage for all the right reasons as his film Love, Your Neighbour has been selected for a world premiere at the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA).

IDFA is one of the most renowned documentary festivals globally.

The eight-minute documentary, which will make its global debut on November 11, humorously treats down the realities of living in upmarket neighbourhoods in South Africa.

Westraad worked on the film when he returned from living in Europe for a year to his family home in Durban North to isolate during the national lockdown in 2020.

Jethro Westraad is an independent filmmaker with a knack for sharpening concepts and delivering stories with feeling.

Jethro’s skillset has been forged by a decade of experience as a writer, director, cinematographer, editor and university lecturer. He holds a masters degree in directing from DocNomads, as a recipient of the Erasmus Mundus scholarship. He also holds a camera, which has led him to make films in five different languages across Europe, southern Africa and recently in the U.S.

According to the film description, he soon realised that his upmarket neighbourhood has always been isolated.

Lifelong neighbours remain incognito behind tall walls outlined by high voltage electric fences. Each fortress is watched by home CCTV cameras; the perimeters patrolled by private security guards.

“The only sign of his neighbours’ existence is a ‘Crime Watch’ WhatsApp group,” said Westraad.

Westraad said the WhatsApp groups which were originally designed to build a more vigilant community has been reduced to a toxic chatroom for second-hand junk, racial profiling, conspiracy, paranoia and an ongoing polemic against the city’s cutest inhabitants: the indigenous vervet monkey.

In order to get to know his neighbours beyond their WhatsApp digits, Westraad left the confines of his walls to make contact the only way he can: through the intercoms.