Durban increases patrols to deal with smash-and-grab epidemic

By Khethukuthula Xulu

Durban Metro Police said it has increased patrols to deal with a spate of smash-and-grab robberies in the city.

Metro Police has also cautioned motorists not to keep valuable items in plain sight.

“I would advise motorists to always hide valuable items such as cellphones, bags and laptops when they drive in areas where there are high traffic volumes to avoid attracting criminals. We have increased our police patrols in those hotspot areas that we know of,” said Metro Police spokesperson Boysie Zungu.

Motorists who have experienced traumatising smash-and-grab robbery ordeals in and around the city have cautioned others to be careful and urged them to join the call for greater police visibility.

Smash-and-grab victims

Durban resident Rebekah Govender, who experienced an attempted smash-and-grab robbery in the Durban CBD on Wednesday, said not even continuously pressing her car hooter scared the man trying to rob her, nor did it bring anyone to her aid.

She said she was on her way to work and used the M4 South.

As she approached Smith Street, the robot near the China Mall turned red and a man ran towards her vehicle and started punching the car window on the drivers’ side repeatedly.

I was screaming in shock. I could not move my vehicle anywhere because there were cars surrounding me. I pressed the hooter on my car, but no one wanted to assist; the guy kept punching the window, eventually the robot turned green and he left the car and ran away.

“I drove off in shock, and someone eventually stopped thereafter to help me.”

Sharlet Singh said she experienced a similar attack on Victoria Embankment in Durban and her phone and house keys were stolen.

“Lesson learnt, put everything in the boot. Nobody will help you on the road. It’s very traumatic.”

Another resident, Raj Govender, said he believed women were being targeted as he witnessed how a female friend of his was targeted while they were driving in separate cars returning from the beach recently.

I got through the robots, but she had to stop. A smartly dressed guy walked casually, like he was crossing the road, and came behind her car, crawled to the passenger door and tried to open the door. Luckily for her, it was locked.

“Women are definitely being targeted. I know it’s an inconvenience, but let’s get into the habit of locking things in the boot or keeping [valuables] out of sight.

Govender said many areas in Durban will become no-go zones unless law enforcement takes back control of the city.