Durban licensing office to re-open in June after two-year closure

The vehicle license office in Durban, located at the corner of Smiso Nkwanyana and Percy Osborn roads, will re-open to the public to access services from June 1, 2023.

This was announced by the MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Sipho Hlomuka after conducting an inspection of temporary facilities where the vehicle license offices will be located in.

The centre has been closed for two years after the solid building was condemned and declared unsafe to be used. The building was further affected and damaged by the floods.

This forced the relocation of services to uMbilo Motor License Office including a staff complement of more than 60 employees.

MEC Hlomuka apologised to the public and staff members who were inconvenienced during this period.

The closure also caused serious backlog in the renewal and registration of vehicles which affected ordinary vehicle owners and car dealerships.

Hlomuka said this centre conducts about 70 000 vehicle transactions every month making it the biggest in the province. He said it is also important in the revenue collection of the province.

The MEC said the Department of Transport, working with the Department of Public Works, had to look at the temporary arrangement which gave birth to the current structure that will be opened for the public in June.

All services will be rendered, from registration of vehicles, transfer of ownership, issuing of permits and other related services.