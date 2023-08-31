Durban man accused of killing family members loses his cool in court

By Khethukuthula Xulu

A Durban man, accused of killing his family by setting them alight, had another outburst in court on Wednesday and accused the state prosecutor of making him look like a cold-blooded murderer.

“I told my family to get out. I’m not a murderer, I loved my wife. Even if you handed me a gun and asked me to kill her, I wouldn’t do it,” said the accused, 57-year-old Kista Sergie Chetty.

He was being cross-examined during his murder trial, in which he has pleaded not guilty, at the Durban high court on Wednesday.

Chetty faces five counts of murder, six counts of attempted murder and arson. It is alleged that in November 2021 he killed his family, including his three-year-old son, by setting them alight in their home in Kidstone Place, Phoenix.

It is alleged that Chetty killed his wife, Elisha Naidoo (39), his 13-year-old daughter Jadene, his nine-year-old son Jordan, eight-year-old daughter Aarav and his three-year-old son Aldrin.

In court, senior advocate Krishen Shah questioned Chetty about the position of the bed in the room that was set alight, to establish whether his wife and children had enough room to escape the fire.

Chetty seemed agitated by Shah’s questions. Angrily, Chetty shouted across from the witness stand to Shah: “You are making me a murderer. The Lord knows that I am telling the truth.” The judge asked Chetty to behave himself. “Mr Chetty, you are far older than me and I don’t want to shout at you, so please behave.”

The defence attorney called a witness, who was a minor and was in the house on the day that Chetty allegedly started the fire.

According to the witness, when Chetty entered the home on that day he was “normal and was not angry”.

The witness said Chetty questioned why his wife’s brother was in the house, and his wife told him that it was too late for him to go anywhere. That was when Chetty and his wife got into an argument about her brother.

The witness said when they were arguing she noticed that Chetty’s T-shirt was wet. She testified that Chetty kept saying that he wanted to kill himself.

“They went on to argue in the room and I followed them. When I got to the room he was flicking the gas lighter close to the petrol container. I ran outside when I saw his shirt was on fire.”

The witness described the fire as small. However, a police statement the witness made a few weeks back contradicted what she said in court. In the statement she said that Chetty and his brother-in-law were the ones arguing and they were both under the influence of alcohol.

His brother-in-law was asking for his clothes and Chetty was angry. Chetty kept on flicking the gas lighter. I ran out taking with me a younger child who was a relative

Shah told the witness that he had a feeling that the witness was trying to help Chetty by giving contradicting statements.

The matter was adjourned to Friday for argument.