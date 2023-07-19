Durban news photographer Bongani Mbatha gunned down

By Nompilo Kunene

Independent Media photographer Bongani Mbatha (51) was gunned down at his home in Hammarsdale, west of Durban, on Tuesday.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Mpumalanga police are investigating a case of murder following an incident that occurred at the Woodyglen area on Tuesday evening.

He said a 51-year-old man’s body was found inside a backroom with multiple gunshot wounds.

“It is alleged that two men were seen running away from the scene and the victim was declared dead on scene,” said Netshiunda.

IOL News reported that Mbatha had served with the group for many years and worked across all the titles which included The Sunday Tribune. For the past three years, Mbatha had been working at Isolezwe.

Shelley Kjonstad, Independent Media’s KZN photographic editor, told IOL News that they were in great shock.

This is a deep loss to everyone who knew Bongani. He was not only one of the most hard-working photographers, but he was one of the most kindest people.

It was also reported that Mbatha had lived with his elderly mother and niece in Hammarsdale at the time of his death. He leaves behind his six-year-old son.