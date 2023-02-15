Durban police investigate corpse hanging from power line

Khethukuthula Xulu

KwaMakhutha police in Durban are investigating an inquest docket after an unknown man was found hanging from a power line, after he was allegedly electrocuted.

The charred and unrecognisable man was found by community members on Monday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala, said police were investigating an inquest docket following an incident where an unknown man was allegedly electrocuted in the early hours of Sunday morning along the M37 near Woodhouse Way.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.

A video of the electrocuted man went viral on social media and in the video residents are heard saying they hoped this incident would serve as an example to other cable thieves that crime could only lead to death.

In a separate incident, eThekwini’s Electricity Unit together with the SAPS discovered a cable theft syndicate operating from an isolated warehouse in Pinetown, Durban.

They recovered suspected stolen copper cables valued at R5 million.

According to the municipality the cables seized belonged to the city, Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) and Telkom.

The city’s infrastructure theft division discovered that cables had been stored at an isolated warehouse for almost a week.

eThekwini Municipality spokesperson, Lindiwe Khuzwayo, said it was believed that security in the area noticed suspicious activity and alerted authorities.

Five male suspects, including the syndicate’s alleged kingpin, were arrested for being in possession of stolen property. The suspects are expected to appear in court for a bail application. Investigations continue as more arrests are expected.

Head of the electricity unit, Maxwell Mthembu, said cable theft does not only deprive residents of power, but also interrupts the water supply due to malfunctioning water pumps.

Cable theft has a negative impact on the city’s communication network, electricity supply, railway, and traffic services.

The city urged the public to report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station.