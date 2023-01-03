Durban Post Office robbed

Khethukuthula Xulu

A Durban Post Office was robbed of cash estimated at R100 000 on Tuesday morning after the branch manager was forced to hand over the cash at gunpoint.

According to SA Post Office spokesperson Johan Kruger, at about 8.55 am, the branch manager at Mayville Post Office was in her office when she heard a loud bang.

“She walked to the front to see what was happening and saw an unknown male smashing the front counter glass window and pointing a firearm at her.

The suspect jumped the counter and forced the branch manager at gunpoint to hand over the cash on hand.

Police attended the scene and fingerprints were lifted.

Kruger said the getaway vehicle was a white Toyota Corolla.

Anyone with information is requested to report it to their nearest police station.