Durban taxi boss gunned down at his home

A 39-year-old taxi boss died in a hail of bullets shortly after arriving at his home in Hazelmere, Durban, on Thursday afternoon.

Prem Balram, spokesperson for Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), said they were contacted by a community member after hearing gunshots in the area.

Balram said the caller informed the controller on duty that a white VW Polo with no registration plates sped off from the area shortly after the shots were heard. He said the caller could not confirm if anyone had been shot.

“All available reaction officers were dispatched to the area to investigate. On arrival, Rusa members were flagged down by the public who confirmed that a taxi owner had been shot. Officers proceeded to his residence and discovered the man’s lifeless body along his boundary wall.”

“According to his wife, the deceased was returning home when he made telephonic contact with her.

“He allegedly informed her that he was being followed by a white VW Polo and intended on driving past their home in an attempt to evade them. The deceased returned after he lost sight of the VW Polo but was unaware that his assassins were lying in wait outside his home.”

Balram said they opened fire on his silver Toyota Corolla with high-calibre rifles as he entered his driveway.

He said the taxi boss managed to get out of his car while it was still in motion in an attempt to flee on foot, but the gunmen continued shooting in his direction.

“He was shot multiple times in his head and body before he collapsed. His murderers then sped off in their getaway vehicle. His unmanned vehicle continued to roll down the driveway and collided into a concrete pillar. Fifteen spent rifle cartridges were recovered on scene.”

Balram added that the man’s wife was in the house at the time of the shooting but was not injured.