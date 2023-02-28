Durban’s air cargo business makes a strong recovery

Witness Reporter

The air cargo business in Durban has made a recovery of 55%, with both international and domestic airlines returning and network traffic at King Shaka International Airport rebounding by 67%.

As a result, the Dube TradePort Cargo Terminal has processed 10,997 tons of cargo from April 2022 to date, indicating a 31% increase from the previous year.

Senior manager of Dube TradePort Cargo Terminal, Ricardo Isaac, said this positive movement confirms their understanding of the KZN air cargo market.

If you look at the historical trends, between 2015 and 2020, Dube TradePort Cargo Terminal managed to capture over 60% share of the KwaZulu-Natal air cargo market effectively doubling cargo volumes, being processed through Durban, which was a direct result of increasing airfreight capacity with the introduction of new passenger services.

He said that FlySafair, Airlink, CemAir, and Lift have filled the capacity gap left by Comair’s exit, while Airlink has successfully relaunched the Durban-Harare route, and they are working with ProFlight Zambia to re-establish the Durban-Lusaka route.