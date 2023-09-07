By Witness Reporter

If you are a lover of scary ghost stories and mysteries, then you won’t want to miss out on Durban’s last ever SA’s Mystery Ghost Tours on September 15 and 16.

SA’s Mystery Ghost Tours owner and host, Mark Rose-Christie has promised Durban, Pietermaritzburg, as well as North and South coasts residents an “info-taining adventure of a lifetime” as the highly acclaimed SA’s Mystery Ghost Tours bid farewell to Durban.

Rose-Christie is not only a historian, but has also described himself as SA’s only university-degreed para-psychologist, who is also a magician cum illusionist and a theatrical director cum actor.

Mark Rose-Christie.

ALSO READ | Injured long-crested eagle rescued by FreeMe Wildlife

He said because of his diversity, his tours present not only ghost stories, but history with many little-known intriguing anecdotes thrown in, science and entertainment to the young and old.

He said some highlights of the tour are ‘The Grey Nun’ and ‘The White Lady’ of the Addington Hospital and Children’s Hospital; Rosey Dry’s Brothel where the ghost arises from a gruesome murder of a sailor which occurred decades ago; the exotic architecture of the Durban Club which also serves as a pub stop with its spectres lurking inside; The Playhouse Theatre with its ‘Phantom’ almost from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “The Phantom Of The Opera”; the Durban City Hall where seances were once held; Durban Boys High School with the apparition of its most beloved late science teacher; and Durban’s most famous ‘Spook House’ of Musgrave Road.

He said of course one dare not leave out the famous Phantom Hitchhiker ‘Highway Sheila’, the Haunted and Poltergeist houses of Campbell Road and many others.

Of all the cities where he has run the ghost tours, Rose-Christie said Durban remains his favourite as it is where he became convinced that interactive ghosts indeed existed.

“The interactive ghost case occurred way back in 2006, when I was told by the then houseowner of a house situated in the charming old Victorian-styled Campbell Road, about a male ghost.

“He sported a pencil moustache, had short black hair and steel blue eyes, smoked a pipe and wore a veld hat, and sat in particular lounge chair.”

ALSO READ | Chinese employer forces worker to skin, cut dead dog into pieces

“I was told many more such fine details. But, when I traced previous owners of the house, I was completely dumbfounded when the fourth previous owner gave me the same precise and many fine descriptions, without me prompting him in any way.

“It was the previous owner’s uncle who had passed on in the house in the 1950s”, said an excited Rose-Christie.

“This was my first ghost ‘case’ as such, where I shall never forget my beloved Durbs for this incident which changed my life forever, just as the beauty of ‘The Garden City’ still does to this day”.

For all details, price, ages, bookings go to the website: www.MysteryGhostProductions.co.za