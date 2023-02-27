DUT lecturer wins Chinese award

Witness Reporter

Durban University of Technology (DUT) Mandarin lecturer, Sanele Ntuli, has been named the winner in an international Chinese teaching video competition.

The Second International Chinese Classroom Teaching Short Video Contest (2022), in which he took first place, is a global competition co-sponsored by the Singapore Crestar Confucius Classroom and Chinese Test International and jointly organised by the International Chinese Teacher Certificate.

Ntuli (27), who comes from Ntuzuma in Durban, is currently a Mandarin language lecturer at the DUT Confucius Institute (CI).

He is also a former mechanical engineering student who graduated from DUT in 2019.

In his winning video, Ntuli was seen teaching students the basics of writing Chinese characters, in particular, how to write the Chinese strokes which form the Chinese characters.

He chose to demonstrate his teaching abilities on Chinese characters as he believes “they are more than just strokes, but an art.”

Ntuli’s video was among the top 59 videos chosen to receive prizes.

Ntuli was delighted at the news upon learning his video had been chosen.