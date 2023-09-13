DUT student awarded for research

By Witness Reporter

A Durban University of Technology PhD student, whose research focuses on the removal of heavy metals from wastewater using hybridised absorbents, has been given an award.

Nomthandazo Sibiya was awarded in recognition of her outstanding performance as a final-year doctoral student, said the university in a press statement.

The announcement was made at the 2023 National Research Foundation (NRF) awards gala event which was hosted at the Capital Zimbali Resort in Durban.

The 2023 NRF Awards were held in celebration of the 20 years of the Square Kilometre Array (SKA) Project in South Africa, from its initial proposal to the current roll-out of new radio antennas that will, once completed in 2030, form the largest and most sensitive radio telescope array in the world.

Sibiya is one of the postgraduate students funded by NRF, to address the skills shortages in the fields of science, engineering, technology, humanities and social sciences, by increasing the possibility of retaining suitably qualified young scientists.

This programme assists the foundation to increase the pool of researchers and knowledge in the national system of innovation.

Sibiya was born in Durban and raised by her grandparents at Mangamazini Township in Folweni. She is a PhD candidate at DUT who also holds a white belt in lean six sigma and a certificate in project management.

In 2018, she graduated cum laude for her BTech in chemical engineering. She further attained her Master of Engineering (MEng) with cum laude plus the prestigious dean’s merit award, for academic excellence, at the 2023 DUT autumn graduation ceremony, held in May this year.

She has international research experience as an Erasmus exchange candidate at the University of Valladolid in Spain.