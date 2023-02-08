DUT student supplies Spar with dishwashing liquid 

Witness Reporter

A 21-year-old Durban University of Technology (DUT) Management Accounting student and entrepreneur, Asanda Zondi, has managed to have her dishwashing liquid, Siqalosisha on the shelves of one of the biggest retail stores, Spar Selgro Centre in Pietermaritzburg.

Zondi said she was grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with the Spar Selgro Centre and cannot wait to supply the store with more products.

“I am grateful to have had this opportunity, access to market has been my biggest challenge since I started this journey. It took hard work, never giving up, a lot of advertising and putting myself and my business out there to make the right connections,” she added.

ALSO READ | UKZN warns students of scams

The young entrepreneur from Umlazi established her company, Siqalosisha in August 2021.

Her company manufactures a variety of cleaning products such as bleach, dishwashing liquid, washing powder and other cleaning detergents. She highlighted that her company produces over 100 units per month and is currently operating with four employees.

She is currently incubated under the innobiz DUT Centre for Entrepreneurship and Innovation where she is receiving business mentorship, business compliance support, technical skills training, industry specific training, personal development and seed funding.

Zondi said she has always been entrepreneurial at heart and when she saw a gap in the local market for hygiene products, she decided it was time to make her dream of having her own business a reality.

I have always had a passion for entrepreneurship, and to provide quality hygiene products that people can use in their daily lives for maximum hygiene, to protect themselves and their families. When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, I saw a gap in the sector and decided to turn my idea into an existing business.

ALSO READ | Five lucky matric students to embark on an adventure to Antarctica

The young entrepreneur went on to thank the innobiz DUT Centre for Entrepreneurship and Innovation for entrepreneurial guidance and support.

“I went to the centre with a vision, and they helped turn it into a reality through mentorship, business compliance, pitching support and seed funding to start. The organisation was my first chance at success in entrepreneurship.”

DUT Innobiz’s centre manager, Nontokozo Ngcobo, congratulated Zondi. She said Zondi’s success is proof of how impactful the business incubation programme is and proof of the university’s efforts towards producing successful entrepreneurs.

It is encouraging and exciting to see the skills and tools we provide to our students being used towards the success of their businesses. We congratulate Siqalosisha and we encourage other students as well to use their negotiation skills as entrepreneurs to accelerate their businesses.

ALSO READ | Man wanted in connection to murder of MUT student

“Furthermore, I would like to congratulate the team who work tirelessly to ensure our students have all the skills they need to thrive in the business world,” said Ngcobo.

In the next two years, Zondi aspires to acquire a warehouse where she can mass produce her products and supply more stores nationwide and create more employment opportunities for the youth.