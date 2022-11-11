Duzi floods homes again

Lethiwe Makhanya

Peace Valley residents in Pietermaritzburg were forced to sleep in a local church after their houses were flooded on Wednesday evening.

The flooding resulted after heavy rain caused the Msunduzi River to burst its banks.

About 19 families were affected in the area and they had to be relocated. Speaking to The Witness on Thursday, residents who were still trying to mop up the water from their homes said everything happened very fast and the rain did not last long. Jabu Khanyile said the rain started just after 2 pm on Wednesday.

The rain did not even last for an hour before it stopped. Before we knew it, we heard a brick fence falling over and water started coming inside the house. At first we thought it was not a big problem but before we knew it the whole house was flooded.

“Everything is wet and we had to go and spend a night with our relatives. We only came back this morning to start cleaning. We are not okay, these are our homes and we have nowhere else to go,” said Khanyile.

She said every time there are heavy rains, their houses get flooded and nothing ever gets done.

“The only time we are attended to, is when a disaster happens and then it is quiet after that. This river always gives us problems to the point where we have previously even tried to put money together to try and redirect the water so that it does not flood our houses but still it is happening.”

Another resident Xoliswa Jobe said she was at home alone with children when the floodwaters rose and entered the house.

She said before water started encroaching on her house, she heard a big bang as if something big had dropped into the river.

We had to move out of the house and stand on higher ground on the road and watch everything that was happening. When we went inside to check, the water was up to our knees. We had to spend a night at a local church. Whenever there are big rains, we are affected.

She said their wish is to get moved from the area so that they will not always fall victim to floods. Apart from houses being flooded, residents said their furniture and electrical appliances were damaged by water. Others said even their groceries were ruined by the flooding.

Ward Councillor says this is not new for them

Ward Councillor Dumisani Phungula said they had to take the affected families to a local church because they had no where else to sleep. He said every year something like this always happens.

“Every year we always submit a list of people that get affected to department of human settlement and disaster so that they profile them.

“We know that they might not have the budget when the disaster is happening but if they can profile them and plan to build them houses in the next years will be better. We need these people moved from here,” said Phungula.

When The Witness visited the area on Thursday morning many residents were in the street talking about what happened while others were still trying to clear the water out and clean their houses.

Earlier this year this area was also hit by floods, and two women Layla Hawazi (24) and her younger sister Nusra Hawazi (19) were swept away while they were trying to cross a bridge.