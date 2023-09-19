Dying naked man with stab wound found in the city

By Lethiwe Makhanya

Mystery surrounds the murder of an unknown man whose body was found naked on the corner of East Street and Jabu Ndlovu Street in Pietermaritzburg.

The man was found in the early hours of Sunday morning by community policing forum members.

According to Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala, a security guard noticed the community policing forum members standing next to a body and he approached them.

“The body was lying next to the road and was naked. At the time he was still breathing and was trying to talk but couldn’t,” he said.

An ambulance was called for him, but he died before the ambulance arrived

“He had one stab wound in his chest and he was bleeding. His trousers and his hat were found metres away from where his body was lying. The motive for his murder is unknown at the this stage,” said Gwala.

He appealed to anyone who might have information, or has a relative who has gone missing, to contact police at the Pietermaritzburg Police Station.