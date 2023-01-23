E.Coli levels at Durban beaches acceptable

Khethukuthula Xulu

With high temperatures being experienced throughout the province, Durban residents can confidently visit open beaches to cool down as water tested in the past week shows acceptable E.Coli levels.

The tests done by Talbot, which offers expertise in the provision of sustainable water and wastewater solutions across Africa, revealed that all Durban rivers that were tested for E.Coli ranged between 250 and 500, which was an acceptable level.

However, the tests did reveal that the E. Coli levels sampled in the Umgeni River revealed alarming levels. All the tests conducted in the Northern Works, Kingfisher Canoe Club, and Riverside were above 500, which was a critical and hazardous level.

Durban-based environmental advocacy organisation Adopt-A-River said they hoped that the eThekwini Municipality would continue to make improvements to the sewerage infrastructure, which contributed to the shocking results in Durban rivers.

“It was really great to see the clear beach results. The poor river results are not a surprise. There are still major issues affecting the quality of water in this uMngeni system,” said Adopt-A-River founder Janet Simpkins.

To deal with the heatwave, eThekwini has advised residents to avoid direct sunlight; avoid strenuous outdoor activity; drink plenty of water; dress in loose-fitting clothes; not to leave pets, children or the elderly alone in closed vehicles; and people with pre-existing conditions must take extra care to stay hydrated and cool.

eThekwini Municipality did not get back to The Witness for comment at the time of publication.