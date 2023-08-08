Eastern Cape tragedy caused by hunger

By Nosipho Gumede

Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman has called for people to donate towards the escalating level of hunger in the country.

This follows the death of four women in the Tholeni administrative area of Butterworth, Eastern Cape, on August 6.

According to Sooliman, these women succumbed to hunger and they are not the first to do so in the Eastern Cape.

Many such cases have been recorded and closed with the words “no foul play suspected”. The docket cannot be labelled “murder and death by hunger”, this can only be assumed due to recurrent similar incidents, he said.

The tragic case of the Buso family is yet another example of "no foul play", a mother feeds Rattex to her two younger children, stabs the elder daughter in the neck and then hangs herself presumably because there wasn't enough food to poison all four family members.

He added that the Department of Social Development and the community are unanimous that poverty and hunger are the principal causative factors, as he described hunger as an insidious psychological, emotional and physical pain consuming parents as they lose hope and watch in anguish how their children and families waste away.

He said as a nation, our compassion and spirit of generosity cannot allow another tragic incident yet again.

Gift of the Givers interventions

Speaking on their efforts, Sooliman said Gift of the Givers has over the years intervened with hundreds of thousands of food parcels, supported hundreds of soup kitchens and promoted food gardens for sustainability yet it was never enough.

“In 2022 we noticed increasing numbers of children dying from malnutrition in the Eastern Cape and expanded our support with R30 millions of eezee peanut paste and Genesis, both products being fortified and nutritionally enriched.

Recently, in every fire and flood disaster we have responded to, the levels of hunger were glaring. Not only the victims but the community as a whole was hungry long before the disaster.

He said they would increase their feeding from 3 to a 7 days and include everyone.

Donations

According to Sooliman, Gift of the Givers has already received calls from Peddie and Wesley today for increased bulk food to deal with malnutrition. South Africans wanting to participate in hunger alleviation can make deposits into the organisation’s bank account, the details are: Gift of the Givers, Standard Bank, Pietermaritzburg, Account number 052137228, Branch Code 057525, ref Hunger.