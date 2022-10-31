Eastwood residents protest against rising crime

Londiwe Xulu

Pietermaritzburg’s Eastwood residents, along with those from surrounding areas, are calling for authorities and Msunduzi Municipality to help curb crime there.

On Saturday, a group of concerned residents marched within Eastwood.

A memorandum was read out to the residents and will be handed over to the ward 34 councillor and the City manager.

One of the organisers, the chairperson of the Eastwood Residents and Ratepayers Association Craig Frees, said the peaceful march was to highlight the amount of crime Eastwood residents are faced with.

This includes copper theft and the vandalism of municipal infrastructure.

“There’s been a high volume of copper theft in residential areas and religious places. These copper theft criminals are working with a criminal mastermind with an illegal scrap yard.”

He said Mountain Rise police were aware of this as they have been engaging with them on numerous occasions.

Mountain Rise SAPS spokesperson, Warrant Officer Panchael Singh said there has been an increase in copper theft and they have a task team investigating this.

Frees said service delivery was also affected because of vandalism of municipal infrastructure including electricity sub-stations and a reservoir.

“People are breaking in and stealing from the new sub-station. They’ve stolen specific valves at the reservoir and held up security to steal more items there which cost a lot of money. We’ve also had sabotage incidents of the electricity sub-station that has led to more problems,” said Frees.

He said they were also concerned about people who park at the Eastwood community hall and sell drugs to pupils.

He said once the memorandum has been handed over, they want an action plan to address all their issues.

The Msunduzi deputy mayor and chairperson of the infrastructure services portfolio committee, Mxolisi Mkhize said crime had a huge impact in the municipal infrastructure and they were calling on residents to work with them to protect it.

“We are currently reconstructing Eastwood primary sub-station as a result of vandalism and crime in the area. Crime that side has a negative impact on service delivery and the economy in the city.

“Not only are residential areas affected by this but it also has an impact on local industries,” said Mkhize.