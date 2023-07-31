Edendale home for the elderly in danger of closing down

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

An emotional resident Fikile Makhanya at a Pietermaritzburg centre for the aged says the closure of the home would leave her homeless.

This comes after Emuseni centre for the aged serving the greater Edendale area, is facing closure due to overwhelming economic challenges.

It caters for the needs of 55 indigent people over the age of 60, many of whom are frail and lack family support.

The income from government subsidies and old age pensions falls short by R2 000 per person, leading to a monthly loss of nearly R80 000.

ALSO READ | Pietermaritzburg old age home residents feel trapped

“I have been staying here for close to 20 years. People here have been taking very good care of us. It’s our wish for it not to be closed. If it closes what is going to happen to me since I have nowhere to go. This is my home. Even when I die, I would have to pass by this place before going to the cemetery,” said Makhanya, wiping her tears.

Another resident Tholwaphi Xulu said this home is everything to them as it protects them from a lot of adversities.

All we want is for this home to develop and not to close.

Emuseni chairperson Joyce Mseleku, said, “The amount we have right now won’t last us for the next ten months unless things change.

The Department of Social Development gives us R3 000 per month, then add the residents pension money. The law states that we need to give residents 10% of their pension money. We tried not to outsource but it didn’t work out for us as food was stolen and residents didn’t get proper food.

She added that the problem is that if they don’t get new admissions or have some of the residents leaving that means they won’t get the funding from the department.

“If we try to increase the amount by R2 000 to the ones who are coming in for the first time they end up not registering with us. Things started to go south towards the end of last year (2022).”

“Early this year we met with the department and they told us to consider having volunteers instead of outsourcing. It’s not an easy road but we are trying. I have faith that we will get through this. I am convinced that the home will not close,” she added.

Mseleku appealed to anyone to kindly assist them in ensuring that the home continues to run.

Committee member, Jo-Anne Stevens-O’Connor, said prices have been going up phenomenally over the past five years but the government subsidy for older persons has not increased.

Emuseni is hoping that businesses would be willing to sponsor ten older persons at R7 000 per month to provide for their care. The community needs to help financially to keep the home going.

ALSO READ | Elderly woman murdered in Richmond

She said the home is a non-profit organisation trying to make ends meet. The board serves in a voluntary capacity and is trying to keep the home open to serve the needs of older people in Edendale and the surrounding community.

Matron Ntombenhle Dlamini, who is a retired nurse, said they are trying to ensure that the home survives.

“Taking care of the elderly is something that is close to my heart. Another thing that makes our heart ache the most is that our home is too small. We have a lot of people that need to be taken care of safely. We have a long list and it’s very difficult to tell people that our home is full,” she said.

Department of Social Development spokesperson, Mhlabunzima Memela, said it is unfortunate that the home is likely to reach a stage where it will end up being closed owing to its not having enough funds to continue operating.

“The NPO Act, allows them to canvas for funding in any other institution or for business people to assist them to run their operation. They are doing a very good job of taking care of the elderly. I don’t think it will be ideal to take the decision to close the home before engaging with the department and see if the government can find a solution to the problem that they are facing,” said Memela.

“The doors of the department are always open. Old age homes are needed in our province considering the situation that we find older people in.”