Edendale project stalled by property owners who cannot be found

Chris Ndaliso

Msunduzi Municipality is not going to be compromised by “missing” landowners in its Edendale development.

The municipality is on a crusade to develop the area and more than R100 million has not been spent on the development because of landowners who cannot be found.

Landowners urged to come forward

Mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla said the city had since put out an advert in the local newspapers appealing to the identified landowners to come forward so negotiations can be initiated to establish whether they are in favour of or against the development.

If this fails, city manager Lulamile Mapholoba said the municipality will exercise its right to move onto those properties without the missing landowners’ permission, as the municipality’s sustainable development and city enterprises projects are being delayed by the missing landowners.

The city has over R100 million earmarked for the development of land in Edendale, but the funds have been sitting in the city’s purse as it battles to locate the missing landowners.

The city submitted a report to the executive committee for consideration last week, saying that they have to take all steps within the national and provincial prescripts framework to ensure that residents of the municipality have access to adequate housing and services.

The identified properties will assist the municipality in unlocking key housing projects and other infrastructure projects, namely priority housing projects 1 to 5, and unlocking the Old Edendale Road upgrade in the Edendale town centre and Gomora housing project.

The report stipulates the challenges faced by the municipality in moving forward, saying that funding arrived in March this year. This created a lot of urgency for the municipality to address their own internal procedures to deal with supply chain matters and legal compliance matters which created a challenge for the timeous appointment of service providers for the project.

When the funds were received, the municipality had three months to spend all the money.

The late approval posed a great challenge for spending and by default makes rollover of funds a certainty.

The report said that the rollover of funds halted momentum on the project due to the fact that no work could be undertaken by the municipality in respect of land acquisition until the rollover was approved and funds are appropriated into the municipal budget.

… Landowners that may have been approached before the rollover remain uncertain of the municipality’s intentions in acquiring the land, as continued engagements are either stopped or delayed. This also creates a gap in trust between the municipality and landowners. The rollover also reduces the time available to do the required work in terms of the grant before the next rollover cycle.

Msunduzi has earmarked 202 properties for acquisition for the development of the Edendale community, but has valued only 45 of those, according to the report. Only five properties have been signed for sale and are about to be handed over to the municipality. Twelve offers to purchase were rejected by landowners (that were found) due to the price offered by the municipality. Twelve other landowners were not willing to sell their land.

The newly-appointed municipal manager Lulamile Mapholoba yesterday told The Witness that the city was not on a path to fight but, under his administration, he wants the best for all the ratepayers.

“We will try our level best to locate these missing landowners. As much as we have a constitutional and legislative right to develop land for the benefit of the city and people who live in it, we are not going to disregard the fact that those missing landowners still have a right to have a say on their land or property.

“But we are appealing to them to avail themselves because development is suffering because they are nowhere to be found. We do not want a situation where the municipality is blamed for developing on land where the owner comes up later and claims not to have been consulted.

“We are appealing — please come forward if you are an owner of a property or land that has been identified for development or in the way of the development that the municipality has in place for the benefit of the entire Edendale and Msunduzi Municipality at large.”