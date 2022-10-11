Edendale scoops award

Lethiwe Makhanya

Edendale Technical school has once again made the City of Choice proud.

The school won the coveted school team of the year award, at the KwaZulu-Natal Sports Awards, held at the Durban International Convention Centre at the weekend.

They were up against Masibonisane High School from the uMkhanyakude District and Pietermaritzburg Girls’ High School.

School principal Fano Ngubane told The Witness yesterday that they are thrilled by the win.

Being here and winning this award was not an overnight thing, but a process. This shows continuity because this month we are going to Malawi to represent South Africa in sport.

Ngubane said he hopes they will now be recognised nationally and internationally because they have participated and they have been doing well.